Burglar caught on video busting into Durham County gas station, taking cash register

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County officials Saturday released video of a theft from a gas station last week.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. on April 23 at the Triangle Gas store at the intersection of Mason and Guess roads, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

“As seen in this video someone smashed a glass door, entered the store and took the cash register,” the statement said.

The man seen in the video is wearing all black with a black partial face covering. The man broke part of the glass door, reached inside and opened the door.

He arrived at the gas station, which is north of Durham, driving a small white sedan, according to the video.

Officials asked anyone with info about the theft to call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0880.

