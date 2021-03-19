Businesses, customers excited as The Streetery returns to downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations trending down, the city of Durham decided to bring back The Streetery Friday night.

“It’s definitely a safe and fun way to still be able to come eat and just hang out with friends being outdoors,” said Paula Rodriguez, a Durham resident.

The streets shut down so everyone can take part in the event that encourages people to head outdoors to shop and eat locally.

“I think it’s very important to be able to be outside and continue some sense of normalcy from before, so this is a good solution. I like it a lot,” said Henry Perillo, also a Durham resident.

Friday night was the event’s first night since the event was paused in December due to rising COVID-19 case numbers in the county and across the state.

“We knew that this was really bringing in a lot of revenue to some of our businesses that had been struggling since last March. And to make that decision was difficult but we also had to weigh the public health side of it,” said Nicole Thompson, president of Downtown Durham Inc.

The event is a welcome return for downtown eateries like Viceroy. The restaurant and pub had to furlough employees this past year during the uncertainty of the pandemic.

But the owner says the vaccine, warm weather, and events like The Streetery are helping them turn business around, bring staff back, and restore hope.

“Events like The Streetery definitely help because it’s great to see people and the warmth that you get when you see your guests come back through the door, you know we’re moving in the right direction,” said BJ Patel, owner of the Viceroy.

The Streetery will take place again Saturday starting at 5 p.m. In the future the event will be held on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.