Busted power pole concerns Durham residents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – People who live near Ramseur and South Elm streets are frustrated that Duke Energy has not repaired a power pole that has been cracked for over a month.

Charlitta Burruss lives in the neighborhood. She noticed the cracked pole back in September.

“I (was) walking through here with a friend of mine, and we looked at it, and she was like, ‘oh my God,'” Burruss said.

While the pole is still standing, it is slightly leaning on the tree. Burruss is afraid it could fall any minute.

“What if the tree falls? If the tree falls, it’s going to take everything with it,” Burruss said.

Burruss said she has called Duke Energy multiple times to get it repaired, but it still has not been fixed.

“It seems like nobody is paying attention,” Burruss said. “If somebody hits it or it falls on somebody, someone could get killed.”

Duke Energy sent a crew to look at the pole within hours of CBS 17 reaching out. Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said even though the pole is cracked, the two poles on both sides of the cracked pole are functioning.

Therefore, Brooks said there is no danger to the public.

“The lines are not going to sag or become an issue. It’s continuing to operate safely,” Brooks said.

Brooks added that since there is no imminent danger, it is typical for it to take several weeks or even months to replace broken power poles.

However, Burruss said she feels that this cracked pole is a safety hazard.

“I’m scared. I’m just going to be honest: that does not look secure to me,” Burruss said.

She said she hopes that Duke Energy fixes the power pole sooner than later.

“I just want to get the situation fixed,” Burruss said. “Something needs to be done.”

Brooks said that the plan is to get the pole replaced by next week or even as early as Friday.

Brooks added that the recent hurricane season has caused some delays in getting some power poles replaced throughout the Triangle.

If you see a damaged power pole, you can call Duke Energy at 1-800-POWER-ON or report the damaged pole on the Duke Energy App.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now