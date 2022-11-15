DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Urban Ministries of Durham participated in Butterball’s annual Turkey Giveaway. This event solely sponsored by Butterball, gives the organization an opportunity to provide families with free turkeys this Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, 588,240 people in its 34- county service area live in food-insecure households, including 183,850 children.

That paints a picture of just how appreciated and impactful Butterball’s generous donation of 360 turkeys was on Tuesday.

“Just opportunities to give back and bring some smiles to faces at Thanksgiving time for those who might other wise go without it,” Director, Purpose & Consumer Communications for Butterball Christa Leupen said.

(CBS 17/Darran Todd)

Executive Director for Urban Ministries of Durham, Sheldon Mitchell, talked about the thousands of families impacted.

“Unfortunately, there are many households and many individuals who financially are stretched. It’s that much more important for them to have other venues or avenues to be able to get food and other resources,” he said.

Organizers like Emily Marshall are packing up their trunks with turkeys to provide them to seniors and families who live in low income housing.

“They are over the top excited, they’re looking forward to this. So many of them were worried about food prices going up and what they were going to do for the holidays and this is a welcomed relief to them,” Marshall said.

This past year in Durham, UMD served over 240,000 meals to homeless and hungry neighbors, a 21 % increase from the year before.

A member of the Durham City Council was also present during the giveaway to present a proclamation, honoring Butterball’s commitment to giving back.

For more information on Urban Ministries of Durham, click here.