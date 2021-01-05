Teen bystander hit by gunfire during Durham shootout, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say that a innocent teenage bystander was hit by gunfire during a shootout Monday night.
The incident happened in the area of Alston Avenue and Main Street, according to Durham police.
A 17-year-old boy said he was walking along a road around 7:45 p.m. when he was hit by a stray bullet, police said.
A person with a gun and another person in a passing car fired shots at each other, which led to the stray bullet hitting the teen, Durham police said.
The victim was hit in the shoulder and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim appears to have wounds that are not life-threatening, police said.
No other information was available.
