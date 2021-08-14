Cafe-turned-bookstore opens in east Durham focusing on Black literature, culture

DURHAM, NC — A new book store has opened in east Durham and the Black-owned business has a special focus on Black literature and culture.

Rofhiwa Book Cafe opened in May at the intersection of Driver Street & Angier Avenue.

Co-owner Beverley Makhubele said they carry literature from Black writers from across the world and also have a variety of children’s books.

Workers at Rofhiwa Book Cafe, that just opened in May, prepare food and drinks. The Cafe offers refreshments along with literature. (Crystal Price)

On Friday morning, Mayor Steve Schewel and city counselors joined the owners for a ribbon cutting, and Makhubele said she hopes they can reach more of the Durham community.

“In the moment that we’re in right now, we’re finding that a lot of folks are really curious about what Black writers have to say about the anti-racist movement,” Makhubele said. “There is a history, a tradition of Black literary writing and fiction that is rich and that is deep. We’re hoping that it doesn’t get lost.”

The business is also cafe and their speciality coffee is from Black-owned roasters.

Books can be found online on the Rofhiwa Book Cafe’s website at https://rofhiwabooks.com/.