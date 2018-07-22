Candlelight march held in Durham to mark Jewish holiday of Tisha B'Av Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - People gathered for a candlelight March in Durham Saturday night to mark the Jewish holiday of Tisha B'Av and to protest immigration injustice.

The solemn holiday is a time of mourning which recognizes the historical exile of the Jewish people.

The group Carolina Jews For Justice says some immigrants are now facing similar struggles, including families being separated and people seeking asylum being turned away.

"We are hoping to draw attention to the fact that this is not just a border issue. This is also a Durham issue and a North Carolina issue," said Dove Kent of Carolina Jews for Justice. "And to demonstrate solidarity with our immigrant neighbors saying we are here, we are present and we are taking action."

The group also planned a service Sunday afternoon at the Durham Courthouse.