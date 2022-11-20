DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash with injuries Sunday evening has closed a key road in Durham, police said.

The incident was reported by Durham police in a tweet around 6:10 p.m.

The crash took place in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, which is across from W.G. Pearson Magnet Elementary School and just north of Hillside High School, police said.

Images from the scene appeared to show an SUV had flipped in the crash and that another car was involved.

Because of the wreck, Fayetteville Street is closed between Timothy Avenue and East Cornwallis Road, police said.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice,” police said in a short statement.

No other information was released about the crash.