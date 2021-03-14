Car crashes into Durham home early Sunday morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after a collision between two cars forced one of the cars into a Durham home.

The crash happened North Elizabeth and Holloway Streets after midnight.

One of the cars crashed into the front porch of a home at that intersection.

Police did not release information regarding occupants inside the car that crashed into the home.

Two people inside the second vehicle were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

No one inside the home was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.