Car flips after drive-by shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A car flipped over during a drive-by shooting in Durham Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened in the 3200 block of Dearborn Road in Durham, according to Durham police.

No one was injured in the actual shooting, police said. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt when the car flipped along the road, which is off Old Oxford Road in northeast Durham.

Police said at least two people had been arrested in the case.

Durham police are investigating the incident.

