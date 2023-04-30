DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A car flipped and caught fire Saturday night after crashing into a tree in Durham, according to the Durham Police Department.

At about 8 p.m., officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Rose of Sharon Road in reference to a crash.

When they arrived, they said a vehicle had hit a tree, overturned and was briefly on fire.

The driver was not stuck in the vehicle, according to the police department.

Police said EMS responded and took the driver to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.