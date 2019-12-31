Car hits power pole, causing outages in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people suffered minor injuries after police say they ran off the side of the road, hitting a power pole, causing power outages.

Police say around 6 a.m. a car ran off of the right side of the road on Hillandale Road before striking a power pole.

Two occupants in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police believe speed and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The crash knocked out power for customers in the general area of Hillandale Road, Hillsborough Road, Club Boulevard and Sprunt Avenue, police say.

Hillandale Road between Club Boulevard and Sprunt Avenue are blocked at this time.

Duke Energy officials are on scene assessing the situation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now