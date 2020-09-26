Car passenger dies after collision with SUV in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night near the intersection of Holloway Street and Lynn Road.

Authorities say 32-year-old Xavier Lee of Durham was killed in the crash.

The wreck happened just before 10 p.m when a 1997 Subaru Legacy sedan collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Suburban SUV.

Police say the Suburban was going eastbound on Holloway Street when its front bumper collided with the passenger door of the westbound Subaru which was making a left turn onto Lynn Road.

The collision forced the Subaru off the roadway and caused the Suburban to overturn and land on its driver’s side about 70 feet from the intersection.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Lee was the passenger in the Subaru and was also transported to the hospital but died a short time later.

The driver of the Suburban was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Authorities say neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

No charges have been filed.

