Car plows into brick wall, catches fire, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver suffered minor injuries when they escaped from their burning vehicle early Friday morning, police said.

Around 2 a.m., a vehicle plowed into a brick wall in the 1600 block of S. Roxboro Street.

The vehicle overturned and caught fire, police said.

The driver was able to get out and suffered minor injuries.

The Durham Fire Department was called in to extinguish the fire.

The driver, Fade Williams, 21, of Durham, was charged with driving while impaired and unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.