DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A car plowed into a Durham convenience store Friday night.

The car smashed through the front of the Stop One Food Mart & Tobacco Shop at 1103 N. Miami Blvd, which is near the intersection with Holloway Street.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m., according to the store owner.

Photos showed a small white sedan completely inside the store after the crash.

One person was playing a slot machine inside the store at the time and was briefly pinned by the car, the store owner told CBS 17. However, that person was not injured.

CBS 17 has asked Durham police about the incident but has not heard back.