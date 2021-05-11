Car sought after being spotted near Durham deadly shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are looking for a car possibly linked to a deadly shooting last month.

The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. on April 28 in the 1700 block of Morehead Avenue, according to Durham police.

A man who had been shot was found lying outside, according to police.

Breon Holloway, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital but later died, police said.

Authorities are now looking for a car that was seen in the area of the shooting near Chapel Hill Road, police said.

The car is believed to be a 2019-2020 Nissan Maxima. Police released a photo of the car Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

