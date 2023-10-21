DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was hit by a train in Durham late Friday night after the vehicle stalled at a railroad track crossing, police said.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. along Fayetteville Street at the railroad tracks near East Pettigrew Street, according to the Durham Police Department.

The driver of the car was able to get out before the train smashed into the car, which closed Fayetteville Street, police said.

Fayetteville Street reopened about two hours later, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police did not say what type of train hit the car.

No other information was released by Durham police.