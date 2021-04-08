SUV stolen during Durham carjacking later found in Falls Lake

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A vehicle was pulled from Falls Lake early Thursday that officials said was stolen during a carjacking in downtown Durham.

Durham police said a man was in a parking lot at 500 LaSalle St. around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday when two men approached the driver at gunpoint and took his vehicle.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, Durham police spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the driver didn’t stop.

Police began to chase the vehicle to the area of Redwood Road and Geer Street just east of Interstate-85 at Falls Lake where the people inside the car jumped out and ran.

(DCSO)

Police said the vehicle was dumped in Falls Lake. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was pulled from the lake at Redwood Road at first light Thursday.

Police said four people are being questioned in relation to this investigation.

No other details were immediately provided.