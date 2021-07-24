Caravan honoring fallen officers makes stop in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A caravan honoring fallen law enforcement officers was in Durham on Friday.

The “End of Watch Ride” is paying tribute to officers who died in the line of duty last year or from illnesses, including COVID-19.

Durham County Senior Detention Officer Alexander Reginald Pettiway and Lieutenant Terry Sampson died from the virus in 2020.

Pettiway’s family was there on Friday and they say he wouldn’t want all the attention but he deserved to be honored.

“This is kind of overwhelming in a way, but we know that, of course, Reggie isn’t in a better place,” said Gwen Keith, Pettiway’s cousin. “We all missing him in Kenly. Reggie is often thought about, often talked about in our conversations and we are together all the time.”

The End of Watch Ride will continue across America until August 19th.