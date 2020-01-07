Carbon monoxide inspections resume following evacuations at Durham’s McDougald Terrace

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Carbon monoxide inspections are underway at a public housing complex in Durham Tuesday.

The inspections come following the evacuation of 171 families over concerns regarding carbon monoxide at McDougald Terrace.

Inspectors and workers began showing up at the complex early on Tuesday morning and were still there going door-to-door to check on the apartments in the afternoon.

Durham Housing Authority officials said there are two contractors at the property and they’re checking for both carbon monoxide and mold.

Inspectors are looking at all of the gas appliances in the apartments. They began inspections at the apartments where those who chose not to evacuate are living.

Some people who spoke with CBS 17 said they were glad these inspections are being performed – some didn’t even think there was any problem at all.

“I’m just glad that they’re out here to see everybody at their property, it’s very nice that they’re doing that to make us safe out here,” said resident Georgetta Ray.

Others said they think the issue isn’t as big of a deal as some are making it.

“I’m not concerned,” said resident Tiffany Tapp. “I think, me personally, I think a lot of people are just blowing it out of proportion.”

At least two babies have died at McDougald Terrace recently. Officials and residents are concerned that those deaths could be connected to the carbon monoxide problems at the complex.

A crew at McDougald Terrace Tuesday morning told CBS 17 that they did have some concerns with what they found at some of the homes this morning, but they wouldn’t specify what those concerns are.

It could take several days for all of the inspections to be completed, so it could be some time before residents can return to their apartments.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now