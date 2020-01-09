Autopsies confirm carbon monoxide not responsible for infant deaths in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Carbon monoxide was not responsible for the three infant deaths in Durham County, according autopsies conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Preliminary and confirmatory testing were negative for carbon monoxide in all three cases. OCME pathologists have shared these results with the family or next of kin for each of the infants,” said a news release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS also said it doesn’t normally release autopsy reports and information before the completion of the case, but did so given the public health concerns surrounding the Durham affordable housing community at McDougald Terrace.

“Our deepest sympathies are extended to these families and OCME will continue to work to determine the cause of death,” the release said. The NCDHHS Division of Public Health will continue to work with Durham County and others to provide technical assistance to local officials as they continue their investigation.”

The Durham Housing Authority on Tuesday began inspecting for carbon monoxide. Voluntary evacuations were issued on Jan. 3.

In the 140 units inspected, officials said 50 had elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

Officials will hold a community meeting Saturday at 11 a.m. at Burton Elementary School. Transportation will be provided from temporary housing at hotels to the meeting.

