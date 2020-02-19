Carjacking at RTP bank caught on camera; suspects on the run

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information after surveillance video captured the moment a man was carjacked at an ATM in Research Triangle Park.

A news release said the robbery happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 5. A man pulled up to the ATM at the Bank of America at 2 Park Dr. in Research Triangle Park.

As he was using the machine, a red SUV pulled in front of him.

Two people from the red SUV, armed with handguns, demanded the victim get out of the car. One of the suspects returned to the red SUV while the other left in the victim’s car, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0880 or Durham County Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

