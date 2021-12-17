Cary man faces fentanyl trafficking charges in Wake, Durham counties, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies say they have arrested a Cary man on charges of trafficking fentanyl after a chase and crash.

The arrest was made Thursday when the Durham County Sheriff’s Office “Targeted Enforcement Program” was in the area of Lawson Street and Ridgeway Avenue, according to a news release from deputies.

Deputies were conducting an investigation when they saw Willie Harvey Witherspoon, 42, get into a car and drive away from the area, the news release said.

Witherspoon was the subject of the investigation, deputies said.

Deputies followed the car to N.C. 147 south and tried to stop the car, the news release said.

Instead Witherspoon “attempted to flee but instead crashed on the side of the road,” deputies said.

Witherspoon then ran from the highway into a construction site and was taken into custody near Riddle and Ellis roads after a short search, according to deputies.

A search of the car found 82 grams of fentanyl, as well as cocaine, and other narcotics, the news release said.

Witherspoon was charged with felony flee/elude arrest, felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for the use or sale of controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, resisting an officer, trafficking by transportation and trafficking by possession, according to deputies.

The passenger of the car remained at the scene and was detained for a short time and later released.

Witherspoon had previous warrants from Wake County for the charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of trafficking in fentanyl and discharge a weapon into occupied property.

Witherspoon is being held in the Durham County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.