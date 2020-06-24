Cary teen killed in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old from Cary was shot and killed late Tuesday on Holloway Street, police said.

Officers were called to 2600 block of Holloway Street around 11:15 p.m in response to a shooting call.

Esahaq Msbah Saleh Fadhal, 17, was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene, police said.

No charges have been filed and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator I. Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.