DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — While many people may think cars zoom down their street, one Durham man has a little more proof.

Chris Perelstein tracks speeds on Roxboro Street in downtown Durham and lets everyone — including local officials he tags — know about it through his RecklessRoxoboro X account.

“I’m living on Roxboro, We’re watching Roxboro, and it is quite reckless,” Perelstein said.

He hopes the account brings awareness to the issue and ultimately leads to a safer street design.

He set up a camera system on his rooftop. It’s coded to register two shots of drivers going more than 24 miles per hour above the speed limit.

The record is 93 miles per hour.

The system automatically posts photos and speeds to @RecklessRoxboro.

“It feels really uncomfortable when you’re trying to cross the street, especially if you’ve got your dogs with you or a child in a stroller and you’re dealing with people going 80 miles an hour,” Perelstein said. “So, it definitely felt like a dangerous situation that I would love to have improved.”

Perelstein initially thought there was a problem with the code because of the high speeds that registered, but he said he manually tested the system by measuring the road and found it was accurate.

About two dozen posts on X show cars going 59 miles per hour or more on the 35 mile per hour street Wednesday.

CBS 17 wanted to test the system. Perelstein modified the code to register cars at slower speeds. While a CBS 17 photojournalist drove down the street, the reporter watched the computer screen register it.

It came in at 31 miles per hour, about five miles faster than the car’s speedometer. Perelstein knows the speed isn’t always precise, but said the goal is to paint a picture of traffic trends.

He said he’s working to improve the system and that time of day could also play a role. CBS 17 did the test in the early evening, but the system does not run at night.

Perelstein is not the only neighbor with concerns. Brian Goldman said there have been five significant incidents along the street since he moved there about two years ago.

“There was recently an incident where one of the brick walls of the building was run into by someone driving the wrong way up Roxboro,” Goldman said.

He said as more people move to the street — which has a relatively new townhome community and more homes in the works — more needs to be done to make it safer.

He uses his door camera to contribute to @RecklessRoxboro.

“We thought, you know, let’s just do a Guerilla campaign here and see if we can get, get people’s attention,” Goldman said.

NCDOT is supposed to repave the road at some point, Perelstein and Goldman are pushing for changes before that.

Some changes they are interested in would be to try and slow cars down are converting the street to two-way traffic or extended pedestrian curbs.

“What I’d love to see out of this is really just safer streets by default, both from NCDOT and our city transportation departments,” Perelstein said.

CBS 17 reached out to both the City of Durham and NCDOT to see if they’re looking at changes.

A spokesperson for the City of Durham said design changes would be handled by NCDOT since it is their roadway.

A spokesperson for NCDOT told CBS 17 the City of Durham is studying traffic options in the area. The spokesperson said if the City makes a suggestion for a change to the street DOT could look into whether it’s feasible.

The NCDOT spokesperson added it relies on the city to handle speeding problems via law enforcement.