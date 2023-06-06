CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Police across the Triangle are cracking down on illegal dirt bike and ATV riders as multiple incidents have been reported in recent weeks.

Police in both Chapel Hill and Durham say hundreds of people have driven ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads, endangering drivers this past weekend, the most recent incidents caught on camera.

A group of up to 150 riders also roared through Raleigh and returned to Durham on Sunday, Raleigh police said.

The Chapel Hill Police Department charged six people for offenses ranging from reckless driving, impeding traffic, driving an ATV on public roads and driving with a revoked license.

Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew said she expects more charges as the department works to stop the behavior.

“Running red lights, speeding, going up onto sidewalks, driving into oncoming traffic,” Lehew said. “These folks are out to gather attention and the attention they’re going to gather is charges…Dangerous behavior is not welcome here in Chapel Hill.”

In Durham on Sunday, police said more than 200 dirt bikes gathered and drove on Garrett Road. Police charged two people.

“We have formed a multi-jurisdictional task force, which includes the Durham County District Attorney’s office, that will focus solely on identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting individuals in our community that are more committed to being a part of the problem rather than the solution,” Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said in a statement. “It is disheartening that my officers and officers from other jurisdictions now have to divide efforts between addressing this behavior and addressing violent crime in our community.”

Lehew said identifying drivers is a top priority.

“The goal of some of these driving groups is to get officers to engage with them and or chase them. And that is just not safe for our communities. So we will not allow that,” Lehew said.

Those charged in Chapel Hill and in Durham range in age from 24 to 35.

According to state law, it is illegal to operate an all-terrain vehicle on public roads and highways, with the exception of crossing.

