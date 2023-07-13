DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a suspect who they believe was involved in the theft of a cement truck that has since been recovered.

Police said the vehicle was stolen on June 16 around 10:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of N.C. 55.

(Durham Police Dept.)

Durham Police investigators are attempting to identify the individual in the above photos in connection to the theft. If you can identify him, call Investigator J. Harris at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29309 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Operators are available 24 hours daily; you never have to give your name, and callers may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to a felony arrest.