Central NC Red Cross volunteers head to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura recovery

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 40 American Red Cross volunteers from North Carolina are headed to Louisiana to help with the recovery after Hurricane Laura slammed into the Gulf Coast killing 25 people and leaving thousands without food and water.

“We’re ready to head towards Baton Rouge and help where they had the storms with Laura,” said disaster relief volunteer Phyllis Quinn.

While the mission of Red Cross volunteers responding to Hurricane Laura is clear, their role in the recovery is a little hazy.

“You have to be flexible because you never know what you’re going to do,” said Quinn.

That hasn’t stopped Quinn and her husband from hitting the road to help wherever there’s a need time and time again.

“We love to help people,” said Quinn. “If we were in that shape we would want people to help us.”

The Quinns have learned to expect the unexpected when they enter a disaster area.

“The hardest part is seeing what people have lost,” said Quinn. “They’ve lost everything. They’ve lost their homes, and their livelihoods. We try to help them the best we can to get some back.”

Now the pandemic is changing the way many volunteers are used to working.

“The pandemic is a little different,” said Quinn. “Before they would want you to hug them, and now we can’t.”

However they’re not going to let that stop them from the one thing that keeps these volunteers coming back.

“I’ve never seen anybody that wasn’t grateful for the help we were trying to give them,” said Quinn.

The Quinns expect to reach Baton Rouge, Louisiana, sometime Tuesday and spend at least the next two weeks in the area providing disaster relief.

