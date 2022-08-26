DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man, known as the Chameleon Beard Bandit, who robbed multiple Bank of America banks, including a branch in Durham, has been sentenced to 180 months in prison after pleading guilty to all robberies, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Ronnie Wessinger Jr., 49, who is known as the “Chameleon Beard Bandit” because he “often changed the color of his beard,” pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Durham and Greensboro in 2017, federal officials said Friday.

On Sept. 29, 2017, Wessinger walked into the Bank of America on Park Drive in Durham with a note that said “This is a robbery. All money in bag. No dye packs. I have a gun. Don’t be stupid,” court documents show.

When the teller tried to notify a manager, Wessinger was said to have reached to his front pocket where his firearm was.

Court documents said the teller gave him “everything available to her” and an audit revealed he robbed the Durham bank of $10,747.74.

CBS 17 file photo – A man known as the ‘Chameleon Beard Bandit’ was sentenced Friday for North Carolina bank robberies from 2017 (U.S. Department of Justice).

Additionally, court records showed Wessinger also robbed a Bank of America on Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro on Nov. 17, 2017.

During that robbery, court records showed he threatened to kill a teller after the victim said they had no money in their drawer.

However, Wessinger walked away with nearly $5,000 after another teller gave him $2,500 and a third gave $2,244.

The DOJ said Wessinger pled guilty on April 7 of this year. However, it did not say what tipped off the FBI, who helped investigate the case, in locating and sentencing Wessinger.

Finally, CBS 17 previously reported Wessinger was also responsible for robbing banks in Kentucky (2017), two in Virginia (2017) and Texas (2018).