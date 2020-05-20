Chicken wholesale event planned this week in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Another wholesale chicken sale is planned this week — this time in Durham.

Mountaire Farms, which has a plant in Siler City, plans to sell 40-pound cases of boneless chicken breasts and separate 40-pound cases bone-in chicken legs on Thursday.

Chicken producers have been conducting the sales while demand is low because of restaurant closures. The sales keep the product moving and wholesale prices tend to help consumers.

The sale Thursday will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the former Ford parking lot at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park at 601 Willard St., according to Mountaire. The chicken breasts cost $63 per case while the chicken legs cost $25 per case.

“We have arranged for online pre-payment and assigned pick-up times for efficient and easy traffic flow,” a news release said.

Click here for more details and to pre-order the chicken.

