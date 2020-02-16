Child critically wounded in Durham shooting, man dead, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported as an attempted suicide just after 2:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Reservoir Street, according to a news release from Durham police. Officials later said the shooting happened in the middle of the street.

When police arrived, they found a man who was dead from a gunshot wound and a child that was wounded with life-threatening injuries, the news release said.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said they are not seeking a suspect in the incident.

“Due to the large police presence, please avoid the area if possible,” the news release said.

A car surrounded by crime scene tape on Reservoir Street Sunday. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

