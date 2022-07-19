DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A child is in serious condition following a near-drowning incident at a Durham apartment complex, police confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The Durham Police Department said officers responded to the drowning call just before 4 p.m. at the Colonial Apartments in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male juvenile,” police told CBS 17. “The juvenile was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.”

CBS 17 is waiting for confirmation of the boy’s age.

This is a developing story.