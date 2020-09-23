Child involved in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Tuesday night that yet another child was involved in a shooting in the city amid a recent rise in gun violence.

The incident was reported by Durham police around 10:20 p.m.

The shooting, which involved a juvenile, happened earlier in the area of Guess and Horton roads, Durham police said.

“This is an active investigation and there are no further details available at this time,” a tweet from Durham police said.

The number of people shot in Durham this year is up from 2019. Police said 132 people had been shot between Jan. 1, 2019 and Sept. 19, 2019.

Two of the recent shooting victims in 2020 have been juveniles and include 10- and 17-year-old boys.

More headlines from CBS17.com: