DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Durham that left multiple people injured, according to Durham Fire Department officials.
Emergency crews responded to a head-on crash on TW Alexander Drive at Miami Boulevard around 5:50 a.m., officials said.
Multiple trauma patients – both children and adults – were transported to Duke Hospital, fire officials said.
The crash is currently under investigation and the eastbound side of the road is closed. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Children, adults injured in Durham head-on crash, officials say
- Coronavirus symptoms can linger for months, study shows
- Video shows police officers rescue two young deer from swimming pool
- Erick Morillo, ‘I Like to Move It’ DJ, found dead at 49
- President Trump spins baseless tale of ‘thugs’ flying to protests
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now