Children, adults injured in Durham head-on crash, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Durham that left multiple people injured, according to Durham Fire Department officials.

Emergency crews responded to a head-on crash on TW Alexander Drive at Miami Boulevard around 5:50 a.m., officials said.

The scene at TW Alexander Drive and Miami Boulevard (CBS 17)

Multiple trauma patients – both children and adults – were transported to Duke Hospital, fire officials said.

The crash is currently under investigation and the eastbound side of the road is closed. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

