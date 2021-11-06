Children among dozens to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Durham clinic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens stopped by Durham County Memorial Stadium Saturday, rolling up their sleeve to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot now that children are eligible.

Gordon Wade of Garner brought his children, 11-year-old Charlie and 7-year-old Gordonna who are now eligible and were eager to be vaccinated.

“I want to stay safe and not catch the virus,” said Gordonna Wade.

Her older brother said he was glad to get the vaccine also.

“Now I can stay healthy and I won’t get sick and have to be put on a ventilator,” said Charlie Wade.

The pair were just two of several children who got vaccinated at Saturday’s event.

Gordon hopes the clinic’s efforts encourage more families and children to get vaccinated to help everyone return to normal faster.

“It’s a good feeling — we can get back to life, we can get back in school and we can get back to the normalities of life,” said dad Gordon Wade.

For information on scheduling a vaccination appointment in Durham click here.