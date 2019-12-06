Chimney fire temporarily closes Washington Duke Inn in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A chimney fire has temporarily closed the Washington Duke Inn in Durham, Duke University announced.
A fire broke out on a chimney stack on the roof of the inn Friday morning.
“Thanks to the swift response by Durham Fire Department, the fire was extinguished quickly. There were no injuries reported,” Duke said.
The Washington Duke Inn will be closed to the public for several hours as emergency officials assess the damage
The public is asked to avoid the area.
