DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A spill of more than 300 gallons of pool chlorine has forced Durham firefighters to shut down the intersection of North Roxboro and Infinity roads.

The spill of 330 gallons of sodium hypochlorite 12.5-percent solution occurred at 4:30 p.m.

The chlorine went into a storm drain which created an active HAZMAT scene.

No one was injured in the spill but North Roxboro Road is shut down at that intersection. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.