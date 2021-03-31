Citing improved trends, Duke University opens graduation to all seniors

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Improving trends regarding the pandemic allowed Duke University to open its spring graduation ceremony to all seniors, according to a letter sent to students Wednesday.

Initially, only seniors who have been participating in the university’s testing protocols this semester were invited to attend. With Wednesday’s announcement, all seniors who were taking classes remotely and those who finished their studies in the fall or winter will also be invited.

Attendance for commencement will be ticketed. Remote and recently graduated students are required to register to get a ticket. All students must continue to follow university guidelines of masks, distancing, and gatherings.

