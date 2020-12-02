City finds 40 Housing Code violations at Durham apartments

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Families living at Garden Terrace Apartments on House Avenue in Durham are demanding something be done about the living conditions in their apartments.

Tenants took CBS 17 in their homes where some walls were covered in mold and fungus and some units had holes in their ceilings.

Kimberli Martinez has lived at Garden Terrace with her parents for the last 13 years.

“We don’t want to live like this anymore,” Martinez said.

In Martinez’s apartment the cabinets are rotting, light fixtures could be seen dangling, and fungus is growing on the walls.

Martinez said her parents have called property management about these issues, but she said the problems do not always get fixed.

“They just fix something small and the next day it’s not working either,” Martinez said.

CBS 17 reached out to the owner and Wilson Property Management, the company that manages the property, about these concerns.

They sent CBS 17 a statement that said all of the work orders they have received have been completed.

Beth Black, the owner of Wilson Property Management, said she was not aware of a lot of the concerns until Monday when a large group of tenants showed up at her office and held a protest.

She told the tenants on Monday they needed to submit work orders about these issues, but she said so far she has only received work orders from two of the tenants.

On Monday, CBS 17 reached out to the city of Durham’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department to see if any complaints had been filed regarding the Garden Terrace Apartments.

Faith Gardner, assistant director of the city of Durham’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department, said there was one complaint filed in October but they had not sent a crew out to inspect the apartment yet.