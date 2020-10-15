City leader calls for action after 6 juveniles shot, killed in Durham this year

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Wednesday night, 19-year-old Malik Johnson was shot and killed outside of an apartment at Bentwood Park Apartments on Junction Road in Durham.

Authorities are still investigating what happened, but witnesses said an argument broke out between a group of young men. Shortly after that, Johnson was shot and killed.

Jasmine Teasley’s sister was having a birthday party for her 7-year-old niece just a few doors down from where Johnson was shot. She said there were about 10 children outside playing when the shooting occurred.

“They had to take the kids in the house when the shooting happened,” Teasley said.

Teasley said she has noticed a lot of young people in the community have guns. She argues something needs to be done to get these young men to put the guns down.

“If the police take their guns, they’re going to find another one, so it seems there’s not really anything you can do,” Teasley said.

Johnson is the 10th teenager or child in Durham to be shot and killed since 9-year-old Z’Yon Person died in a drive-by shooting in August 2019.

“Clearly, with this many young people being shot and this much gunfire, clearly there’s a problem in Durham,” said Mark-Anthony Middleton, a Durham City Councilman for Ward 2.

In an effort to curb violence, last month Middleton launched a grassroots initiative called 1,000 Black Men. It is a group of men from all walks of life who are willing to step up and make a difference in the community.

“They are willing to place themselves in between violence and our children,” Middleton said.

Middleton said these men will be able to serve as mentors for young men in the community. They will also help organizations provide things for young people to do.

He said the goal is to steer these young Black men on the right path early on and to take a proactive approach to curbing violence in the city.

“There are some things that cannot be legislated,” Middleton said. “There are some conversations and some interventions that we have to do for ourselves and as a community, while still holding the government’s feet to the fire.”

Middleton said some members of the initiative have already started holding meetings and they hope to begin their outreach efforts next month.

More headlines from CBS17.com: