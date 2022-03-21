DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham city leaders have already started laying the groundwork for bringing ShotSpotter technology to the city, but one group is starting a petition which asks city council members not to bring it to Durham.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told community members during a District 1 Partners Against Crime meeting on Saturday that the city is looking at the areas of the city the gunfire detection sensors would go after the city council gives final approval for the technology.

As CBS 17 has previously reported, ShotSpotter is gunfire detection technology that detects shots through sensors placed in different parts of the city. Once gunfire is detected, officers are automatically sent to the scene where the shots were fired.

On March 3, the city council voted to move forward with setting aside $197,500 that would pay for a one-year trial of ShotSpotter. But the council will not approve the overall budget until June.

This comes as Durham has had 138 shooting incidents so far this year, 44 people have been shot, and seven of those victims have died.

On Sunday, Durham Beyond Policing, started a petition Reject Durham ShotSpotter Surveillance, which calls on Durham City Council members not to approve implementing ShotSpotter technology in the city.

“We’re really asking not to waste money on this technology,” said Kyla Hartsfield, a local organizer of Durham Beyond Policing.

Hartsfield said they are concerned that implementing the technology will lead to over-policing.

“It’s only put into a few neighborhoods that are highly proportionate Black and Latino neighborhoods,” Hartsfield said.

Hartsfield said they also have concerns about ShotSpotter sensors sending police officers to scenes where there is no gunfire, but that the sensors could pick up fireworks or a car backfiring.

“We have seen in places where they analyze the situation incorrectly and someone leaves hurt or where someone leaves without their life,” Hartsfield said.

Hartsfield said Durham Beyond Policing would rather see the money go into neighborhood youth programs and job training initiatives.

Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton has been advocating to bring ShotSpotter to Durham for years.

He said he understands Durham Beyond Policing’s concerns about over-policing, but he said the gun detection sensors would go in neighborhoods where there are already high levels of gunfire.

“Black and brown people are being disproportionately targeted by gunfire,” Middleton said.

Middleton said the goal of this technology is to send officers to shooting scenes, where the gunfire might not have been reported otherwise.

“My first and primary goal is to save the lives of Durham residents,” Middleton said. “If we get shell casings, if we can further an investigation, and if someone is apprehended where they fired the shot, great, but in the final analysis for me this is about increasing our toolbox to save lives.”

CBS 17 also spoke to a mother of four who lives at Liberty Street Apartments where she said there is a problem with shootings.

“You never know when it’s going to come, daytime or night,” she said.

She wished to remain anonymous but said that she thinks that if people knew that gunfire detection technology was in their communities, she said that might discourage some people from firing guns.

“I think the crime rate, it probably would make it lower than what is,” she said.

CBS 17 also asked her if she is concerned it could lead to over-policing in Black and brown communities.

“Sometimes you do need that, so people can wake up and realize that gun violence is not the way to go at all,” she said.

On Monday night, Durham City Council is holding a budget hearing during their city council meeting where people can address the council with their thoughts and concerns about the budget.

During the Partners Against Crime meeting Saturday, Andrews also said she is aware of the community’s concerns about over-policing when it comes to implementing ShotSpotter.

Andrews said the city is partnering with outside private agencies to help them determine where the sensors should go. She said they are also working on creating a system to help them measure the success of ShotSpotter that goes beyond crime data.