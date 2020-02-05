City leaders say Durham council member’s op-ed ‘mischaracterized’ Durham police force

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Some city leaders in Durham are speaking out after a Durham city council member wrote an op-ed in USA Today about the performance of the Durham Police Department.

Durham Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson wrote the article in conjunction with another city council member from St. Louis.

The op-ed was based on a study that evaluated 12 different city police departments including Durham.

In the article, Johnson said that Durham is one of the poorest performing cities in the U.S. when it comes to police “use of force.” Johnson said that Durham had the lowest possible scores in certain categories.

In a memo, city manager Thomas Bonfield said those statements were inaccurate and that they defame the police department.

City Councilor Mark Anthony Middleton agreed and said it mischaracterized the city’s police department.

“I think that the op-ed did two things,” Middleton said. “I think that one, it cast and unfair characterization of our police department. Two, I don’t think that it gave proper deference to the work that many in our community have been doing over the years to transform the culture of our police department.”

Middleton said that the Durham Police Department has made strides in recent years and he said the use of force complaints are down in the city.

CBS 17 reached out to Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis for a comment but we are still waiting on her response.

We also reached out to Mayor Pro Tem Johnson, but she did not wish to comment.

