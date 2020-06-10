City of Durham cancels Fourth of July fireworks due to concerns over COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Durham announced Wednesday that they will not be holding their annual Fourth of July celebration this year.

The Durham Bulls and Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR), who team up to put on the yearly celebration, announced that the event will be canceled due to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This was not an easy decision as we look forward to hosting this family-oriented event each year to include a day of baseball, food, fun, and fireworks,” said DPR Interim Director Joy Guy in a release. “However, safety is our number one priority, and we must adhere to the regulations of state and local officials, and the guidance from public health experts, specifically the NCDHHS.”

The baseball game and fireworks display usually draws thousands to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park every year, officials said.

To check ongoing and rescheduled events, visit the Durham Parks and Recreation website here and the Durham Bulls website here.

