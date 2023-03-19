DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham said they contained a 150 gallon sewer spill on Saturday.

The City of Durham Department of Water Management said that on Saturday, staff responded to a manhole overflowing at 2716 Eldorado Street near Broad Street.

Staffers were informed of the spill at 5:22 p.m. on Saturday and the overflow was stopped at 7:52 p.m.

Crews flushed the line, dammed the creek downstream, pumped the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system and flushed the creek.

Around 150 gallons of untreated wastewater went into Ellerbe Creek. The city said the cause of the overflow was roots blocking the sewer line.

Officials said there were no hazards to people, property or the environment.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Sunday, which is required by state law.