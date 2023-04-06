DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham Department of Water Management said Thursday that they contained a 26,000 gallon sewer spill Wednesday afternoon.

The city said staff was notified at 11:40 a.m. of a manhole overflowing at the Del Webb Pump Station — 1025 Andrews Chapel Road, near US 70.

They said about 26,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed into Briar Creek, and the spill was caused by a failed air release valve on the force main.

Crews remediated the site, set up sandbags and pumped the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system. The spill was stopped two hours later at 1:50 p.m.

The city said crews did not see any hazards to people, property or the environment.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Thursday, which is required by state law.