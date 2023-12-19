DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham city council members voted to end their contract with ShotSpotter Monday night.

The city council voted to end the contract after the one-year pilot program. The program ran from Dec. 15, 2022 until last Friday.

According to the city, they have received more than 1,400 ShotSpotter alerts, and it’s resulted in 23 arrests. While the contract initially expired on Thursday, representatives from the police department said the technology remained on over the weekend.

It is unknown if ShotSpotter will remove the technology immediately or if they will wait. City leaders will revisit ShotSpotter in the spring.