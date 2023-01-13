DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham water officials contained a sewer spill on Friday afternoon.

On Friday morning, Durham Department Water Management staff were notified of a manhole overflowing at 9:49 a.m. at 1900 Birmingham Avenue, near North Duke Street.

Officials said about 8,550 gallons of untreated wastewater went into an unnamed area of Ellerbe Creek. Crews were able to dam the creek downstream, pump the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system and flush the creek.

The spill was stopped at 12:40 p.m. Crews did not see any hazards to people, property, or the environment.

As required by law, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified of the spill.

The City of Durham reminds its residents that only water, human waste, and toilet paper should be discharged into the sewer system.