DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24.

The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10.

The city’s Department of Water Management is required by state and federal law to temporarily changeover water disinfection. The changeover will not affect the safety or quality of the drinking water.

The yearly process involves temporarily switching from the chlorine and ammonia combination that is used to disinfect Durham’s water to chlorine only. Water treatment staff will stop adding ammonia on Feb. 24.

The city said the temporary switch to chlorine is a precautionary measure to make sure that the entire water distribution system remains clean.

To disperse the chlorine throughout the system, the department’s Water & Sewer Maintenance Division will flush hydrants across the city starting on Feb. 27. The distribution process and flushing will last around six weeks.

The city said residents may notice a slight discoloration in their tap water. Dialysis patients and aquarium or pond owners should take precautions to remove traces of ammonia and chlorine before using the water.

Before washing white clothes, customers should check their water and if they notice any discoloration, to turn on the tap until the water is clear. If discoloration continues, call the department at 919-560-4344. If a stronger than normal taste or smell is in drinking water, try storing some in the refrigerator for later use since chlorine dissipates after a few hours.

For more information about chloramination and the water disinfection process, contact the department at 919-560-4381 or visit the water treatment process webpage.