City of Durham to restart water cut-offs for delinquent customers in September

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Water cut-offs for delinquent accounts will begin again later in September after a six-month suspension, according to the City of Durham Department of Water Management.

The city’s water department stopped disconnecting customers who were unable to pay back in March as the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading across the country. On March 31, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order that suspended utility disconnects across the entire state.

The order expired on July 29 and it was at that point that Durham Water “began a phased return to regular billing practices,” they said in a news release.

All customers with delinquent accounts are being notified that cutoffs for nonpayment will resume on Sept. 16, according to the department.

“Our return to regular billing practices is necessary. To remain operational, we must receive payment for the water used by customers. We’re also prohibited by State statute from giving special treatment to any single group,” the release reads.

Because of the state Statute, “it is not a legal option for our municipal utility to forgive these debts.”

The department said that customers who fell behind on their water bills while the Executive Order was in effect will not have to pay interest, will not be assessed late fees, and will not face other penalties.

The Executive Order gives residential customers up to six months from July 29 to pay back the money they owe on outstanding bills.

Customers “can avoid disconnection by making a payment or contacting [the department] to arrange a payment plan before the disconnect date,” according to the release.

According to Durham Water, they “are reaching out to those customers through direct mail and by phone, providing detailed instructions on how to apply for financial assistance through our Water Hardship Fund, where to find other community support organizations, and how to arrange a payment plan.”

Durham Water will give customers at least six months to pay their overdue accounts.

If you’d like to request a payment plan, click here or call (919) 560-1200 and select option 2.

To learn more about the Water Hardship Fund and to apply, click here or call (919) 560-1200 and select option 2.

