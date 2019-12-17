Civil rights activist and former Durham mayor Wense Grabarek dies at 100

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Civil rights activist and former Durham mayor Wense Grabarek died peacefully at his home in Durham on Sunday morning.

Grabarek served as Durham’s mayor from 1963-1971 and celebrated his 100th birthday in May.

According to current Durham city leaders, Grabarek’s efforts during the civil rights movement were key to helping desegregate Durham.

When he was elected in 1963, the city was the scene of large civil rights demonstrations.

Grabarek established the “Durham Interim Committee,” composed of two black and nine white members, with the mandate to “resolve and reconcile” racial differences.

“He was such that his humanity and his decency and his sense of who Durham was and what America was prompted him to respond in a tremendous way,” said Mark Anthony Middleton, Durham City Councilman for Ward 2. “Much of who we are as a city is attributable to his leadership.”

After leaving the mayor’s office, Grabarek was involved in urban renewal programs, the development of Research Triangle Park, and the construction of the Durham Freeway.

A visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 22 at Hall Wynn at 1113 W. Main St. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday at Maplewood Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at Watts Street Baptist Church.